Donegal physiotherapist Cathal Ellis steps down

Stephen McMenamin of Donegal receives medical attention from Donegal physiotherapist Cathal Ellis during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match against Dublin at Kingspan Breffni Park
Donegal senior footballers’ head physio Cathal Ellis has stepped down from his position.
The Naomh Conaill clubman, who is a chartered physiotherapist with the HSE, took to instagram to make his announcement.
He said: “It’s been an unbelievable and a big five years but I have made the very tough decision to step away from my role as Head Physio of the Donegal Footballers. A privilege and one that I loved every second. Little moments along the way that have left big memories.
“Thank you to those who came on the journey with me. A lot of those boys made me what I am today, unbelievably passionate about Donegal, wishing them every success going forward!”
