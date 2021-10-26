Third place for Caitriona Jennings in Hong Kong marathon

Caitriona Jennings on the podium in Hong Kong
Caitriona Jennings finished third in the Hong Kong marathon on Sunday.
The Letterkenny AC woman finished in two hours, 51 minutes and 31 seconds.
Jennings, who competed in the women’s marathon for Ireland at the 2012 Olympic Games, collected a cool $4,000 for her podium place.
The race was won by Hong Kong’s Ching Kit Wu in 2:39:27 with Cheek Ning Wong, also from Hong Kong, second in 2:43:17.
In August, Jennings set a new national record when winning the women’s race at the Anglo Celtic Plate at Mondello Park, going seven hours, 43 minutes and one second over 100k.
Jennings is also the Irish record holder over 50k (3:19).
