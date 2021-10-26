Bonagee overcome Letterkenny in the rain to reach John Gorey Curran Cup final

Bonagee United saw off derby rivals Letterkenny Rovers to book a place in the John Gorey Curran Cup final.

Bonagee United 3

Letterkenny Rovers 1

Luke Doherty’s early goal set Bonagee on there way with second-half goals by Leon Boyce and Josh McCullagh sealing their passage to the decider.

With the sheets of rain pouring down on Dry Arch Park, conditions were testing for the participants.

Bonagee took the lead in the third minute when Doherty beat goalkeeper Bryan Alves De Costa to Josh McCullagh’s teaser from the right-hand side. Doherty finished at the near post to give the home side the lead.

Rovers, who beat Bonagee to win the Donegal Youth League this season, tried to hit back but Matthew Gibson beat away a low drive by Nathan Plumb while Bonagee’s James Gallagher curled a free kick over the top.

Bonagee had a big let off in the 25th minute. Gibson parried away Luke Parke’s dangerous free kick and James Gallagher, the Rovers version, thundered his follow-up off the post.

De Costa saved superbly from a Doherty header on the half-hour before Boyce prodded wide from Adam Murphy’s cross.

After Gibson saved from Ethan Doherty and the lively Adam Yisau, Bonagee doubled the lead in the 69th minute.

A patient piece of build-up on the right channel concluded with the ball being worked to Boyce who, from just inside the D, found the bottom corner.

After Rovers full-back Nathan Bonner was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 74th minute, Bonagee wrapped the game up from the subsequent free kick, McCullagh heading to the roof of the net.

Late in the game, Yisau tucked home a consolation, but it’s Gary McCroary’s Bonagee who advance. They await the winners of the second semi-final, which will see Kilmacrennan Celtic and Drumkeen United cross swords.

Bonagee United: Matthew Gibson, Josh Patton, James Gallagher, Josh McCullagh, Sergey Alcorn, David Boakye, Lorcan Harvey, Adam Murphy, Luke Doherty, Leon Boyce, Adam Carr. Subs: Niall McCrossan, Zak Breen, Ben Cassidy, Jack Duffy, Dean Johnson.

Letterkenny Rovers: Bryan Alves De Costa, Nathan Bonner, Luke Parke, Rory Pyper, James Gallagher, Reid Kelly, Ethan Doherty, Shay White, Brandon Ndlovu, Nathan Plumb, Adam Yisau. Subs: Jack Dwyer, Adam Campbell, Ultan McMonagle, Faolan Gibson, DJ McCauley.

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.