Donegal sports clubs and groups invited to apply for government funding

Donegal sports clubs, community groups, and sports volunteers have an opportunity to avail of government funding being allocated under Sport Ireland's Let's Get Back Campaign.

Online applications open today, Wednesday, October 27th. The funding amounts will range from €100 to €1,500 and full details of the scheme are available on www.activedonegal.com

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said the latest funding announcement is good news for local sport. "Sports clubs, community groups are so important to the provision of sport and physical activity in Donegal. With some sports only now reopening after several lockdowns, we are delighted through the support of Sport Ireland and as part of the Let's Get Back Campaign to have limited funding to support community sport, and encourage clubs and their volunteers to continue to use safe practices in the delivery of sport," he commented.

"These funds can go towards the provision of programmes, equipment, education and training, communication and marketing, integration and inclusion, and the promotion of sport and physical activity as a support to mental wellbeing," Mr. Sweeney added.

"All applications can be made be through online funding portals available on the www.activedonegal.com website, with the links also available via the Donegal Sports Partnership Facebook page @activedonegal.

"We have also ensured that the application process will be easy to follow, with decisions on funding being made in mid-December so that clubs and community groups will have adequate time to draw down the funding."

The latest funding initiative is divided into three categories - Coaching and volunteering support fund; Return to sport community development fund - sport and physical activity; Return to sport - sports club development fund.

Applications will be accepted online until Thursday, November 25th. For more information, email info@activedonegal.com or telephone 074 91 16078 / 16079.

Earlier this month, Sport Ireland in partnership with Healthy Ireland launched the Let's Get Back Campaign, a national awareness campaign encouraging the Irish public to get back involved in sport and exercise they love.