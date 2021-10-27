Inishowen League's top two, Aileach and Greencastle, collide on Sunday

Something has to give on Sunday when the top two in the Jackie Crossan Premier Division collide.

Aileach and Greencastle, the last two champions, both have five wins from five ahead of their meeting at the Lakeside (2pm).

Reigning champions Aileach have already won silverware since football’s resumption with Aaron Nash’s hat-trick securing a 4-0 win over Cavan Town in the delayed 2019/20 Ulster Junior Cup in July.

“Having that Cup final to look forward to helped the boys look after themselves,” Aileach manager Emmet McLaughlin said.

“The carrot of that Ulster Junior Cup meant they always wanted to keep in shape. Their application is first class.”

The reigning champions have lost the experience of Gareth McGlynn and Cathal McElhinney from their title winning squad.

McLaughlin has added Caolan Doherty from Moville and ‘keeper Darragh McLaughlin from Culdaff.

Youngster Jordan McGeady was showing superb form until he sustained a broken leg last weekend. The outings of teenagers Gareth McElroy, Killian O’Rourke and Shay McMonagle have given McLaughlin real encouragement.

“They’ve been excellent,” he said.

“We’re lucky with the younger lads at the club and we want to keep filtering them through. There’s no pressure on them. It’s about trying to get them bedded in for the future.”

Darren McMonagle’s late goal on Sunday gave Aileach a 3-2 win over Donegal Town in the Ulster Junior Cup.

“We got the job done,” McLaughlin said.

“There’s nothing won or lost at this stage of the season. We look forward to every Sunday now and it’s just another game.

“You have to earn the right to win. We have the target on our back and we have to raise our game. Everyone wants to beat the champions. It’s up to us to work hard and push on.”

Greencastle are very much a new-look outfit from the squad that won the Premier Division with an unbeaten season in 2018/19.

Matthew Henry is now in Australia, while Shaun Doherty and Dylan Doherty have gone to Institute.

Mark Henry, Michael Henry and Stephen Grant are others to have bid farewell to Chapel Lane in the intervening period.

That being said, manager Pat McLaughlin can still call on the likes of Michael Barr, James Henry, Nigel McMongle, Christy Hegarty and Gavin Harkin.

The experience of DJ Canavan will be vital too, but an injury means he’ll sit out Sunday’s game.

“We have rebuilt a new team,” McLaughlin said.

“John Quigg is in with me and his training is unbelievable. It has brought the players on so much. He likes to let the ball do the work. John and Paul McLaughlin have been great additions and training has been going well.”

The concession of two late goals at The Crua on Sunday saw the Greeks fall to a 3-1 Ulster Junior Cup defeat against Glengad United - their first defeat of the season.

Greencastle, who booked a place in the League Cup final recently, have added youngsters Nathan Harkin and Shea McLaughlin to their senior ranks, while Jack Coyle - son of Derry City legend Liam - is another of the new additions.

McLaughlin said: “The League is our man priority. Sunday is a massive game and we need to be ready.

“It’ll be a great game. Aileach will probably start as favourites. We’ve got a good young team, we’ve taken up young lads like Brendan McClenaghan and Seamie McLaughlin, who are showing well.”