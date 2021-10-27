Laura Feely on Ireland squad for autumn Tests

Laura Feely of Ireland is tackled by Francesca Sgorbini of Italy during the Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifying Tournament match between Italy and Ireland at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma
Laura Feely has been named on the Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming Autumn Tests against the USA and Japan at the RDS.
Ireland Head coach Adam Griggs has included six uncapped players in his panel, rewarding a number of young players who have performed impressively for their provinces during the recent Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship and in the opening weeks of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League season.
Ireland face tests against the USA on Friday, November 12 (kick-off 7.15pm), and Japan on Saturday, November 20 (kick-off 3pm).
Blackrock College and Connacht loose-head prop Feely has been a regular feature in the Irish squad.
