Will MacCumhaill Park be fit to host the county final?

O’Donnell Park might be the venue for the upcoming Donegal SFC final between St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill.

It could be early next week before the venue for the final between is decided, with the spotlight on the condition of Sean MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey’s pitch. The Donegal county final is scheduled to be shown live on TG4.

The county ground in Ballybofey cut up badly on Saturday last when hosting the first of the senior semi-finals between St Eunan's and St Michael's and much could depend on the weather over the next week.

Two games scheduled for the Ballybofey venue on Sunday - including the IFC semi-final clash of Cloughaneely and Buncrana - were moved to Convoy and MacCumhaill Park is free of any bookings this weekend.

On Saturday, the Donegal SHC final, which sees St Eunan’s face Setanta, and JHC showpiece where Dungloe are pitted against Aodh Ruadh, take place in Letterkenny, as does the SFC relegation semi-final between Termon and Glenswilly on Sunday.

If the final has to be moved, it is most likely that O'Donnell Park would be the venue used, despite the fact St Eunan’s are one of the sides involved.

It would be the first decider outside MacCumhaill Park since 1977 when MacCumhaill's played Gaoth Dobhair, also in Letterkenny. In 2004, MacCumhaill’s had lost the final to Ardara at their own ground, MacCumhaill Park.

Prior to 1977 many venues hosted the decider including Ardara, Glenties, Magheragallon, Ballyshannon, Dungloe and Donegal Town, while the first ever final in 1919 was played at the Brandywell in Derry.

There were five different venues for county finals in the 1970s alone. O'Donnell Park hosted six games at the weekend over three days and the playing surface stood up remarkably well.

Naomh Conaill booked their place in the final - their fifth in succession - courtesy of an 0-11 to 0-8 victory over Kilcar, whilst St Eunan’s defeated St Michael’s 0-10 to 0-5.