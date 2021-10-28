Search

28/10/2021

Will MacCumhaill Park be fit to host the county final?

Will MacCumhaill Park be fit to host the county final?

A general view of Sean MacCumhaill Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

O’Donnell Park might be the venue for the upcoming Donegal SFC final between St Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill.

It could be early next week before the venue for the final between is decided, with the spotlight on the condition of Sean MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey’s pitch. The Donegal county final is scheduled to be shown live on TG4.

The county ground in Ballybofey cut up badly on Saturday last when hosting the first of the senior semi-finals between St Eunan's and St Michael's and much could depend on the weather over the next week.

Two games scheduled for the Ballybofey venue on Sunday - including the IFC semi-final clash of Cloughaneely and Buncrana - were moved to Convoy and MacCumhaill Park is free of any bookings this weekend.

On Saturday, the Donegal SHC final, which sees St Eunan’s face Setanta, and JHC showpiece where Dungloe are pitted against Aodh Ruadh, take place in Letterkenny, as does the SFC relegation semi-final between Termon and Glenswilly on Sunday.

If the final has to be moved, it is most likely that O'Donnell Park would be the venue used, despite the fact St Eunan’s are one of the sides involved.

It would be the first decider outside MacCumhaill Park since 1977 when MacCumhaill's played Gaoth Dobhair, also in Letterkenny. In 2004, MacCumhaill’s had lost the final to Ardara at their own ground, MacCumhaill Park.

Prior to 1977 many venues hosted the decider including Ardara, Glenties, Magheragallon, Ballyshannon, Dungloe and Donegal Town, while the first ever final in 1919 was played at the Brandywell in Derry.

There were five different venues for county finals in the 1970s alone. O'Donnell Park hosted six games at the weekend over three days and the playing surface stood up remarkably well.

Naomh Conaill booked their place in the final - their fifth in succession - courtesy of an 0-11 to 0-8 victory over Kilcar, whilst St Eunan’s defeated St Michael’s 0-10 to 0-5.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media