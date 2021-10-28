MacCumhaills captain Breen savours ‘unbelievable feeling’

Sean Breen was the man who scaled the steps at O’Donnell Park on Monday, as MacCumhaill’s won a first minor title since 1971.

The side from the Twin Towns were 2-9 to 0-3 winners over a Glenswilly team who were appearing at this level for the first time and Breen was the man who held the trophy aloft in front of a bumper crowd and plenty of green and white.

“It is an unbelievable feeling,” Breen said. “We are going to be buzzing for a week. It is an unreal feeling. There is no better feeling in the world.

“Looking at the scoreboard you might think it was a comfortable win. But Glenswilly are a good team. They kicked a good few wides if their shooting had been a letter who knows how it could have turned out. They are a good team.

“They defended well and we had trouble opening them up. But they came out a bit more in the third quarter and that is when the game opened up and we pushed on then. There has been a lot of talk about 50 years since the club last won the minor championship, hopefully, it won’t be another 50.”