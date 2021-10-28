MacCumhaills captain Breen savours ‘unbelievable feeling’

Sean Breen, the MacCumhaills captain, lifts the cup. Photo: Brian McDaid
Sean Breen was the man who scaled the steps at O’Donnell Park on Monday, as MacCumhaill’s won a first minor title since 1971.
The side from the Twin Towns were 2-9 to 0-3 winners over a Glenswilly team who were appearing at this level for the first time and Breen was the man who held the trophy aloft in front of a bumper crowd and plenty of green and white.
“It is an unbelievable feeling,” Breen said. “We are going to be buzzing for a week. It is an unreal feeling. There is no better feeling in the world.
“Looking at the scoreboard you might think it was a comfortable win. But Glenswilly are a good team. They kicked a good few wides if their shooting had been a letter who knows how it could have turned out. They are a good team.
“They defended well and we had trouble opening them up. But they came out a bit more in the third quarter and that is when the game opened up and we pushed on then. There has been a lot of talk about 50 years since the club last won the minor championship, hopefully, it won’t be another 50.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.