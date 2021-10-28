Big Donegal influence as Derry City win Enda McGuill Cup

Derry City coach Jim McGuinness. Photo: Sportsfile
There was a strong Donegal feel to the Derry City Under-19 squad that won the EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup on Wednesday night.
The young Candystripes defeated Bohemians 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Convoy native Michael Harris (pictured below) drilled home the winning spot kick to spark jubilant scenes among the 1,200 in attendance.
Former All-Ireland winning Donegal manager Jim McGuinness is a coach with the Derry City Under-19s.
Harris was joined by Gweedore’s Patrick Ferry, Shaun McDermott from Moville and Mark McFadden, who hails from Buncrana, in the City team, while Marc Walsh from Loughanure, a former Swansea City prospect, came on as a substitute.
Derry had Caoimhin Porter sent off and they fell behind to a superb Sean Grehan goal in extra time. However, Evan McLaughlin’s penalty got City level and they emerged victorious
Letterkenny Institute of Technology to become part of new Technological University with IT Sligo and GMIT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.