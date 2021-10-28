Search

28/10/2021

Naomh Padraig still have eyes on a prize

Naomh Padraig before their game. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Disappointed to exit the Junior A championship at the quarter-final stage on Saturday were Naomh Padraig, but they’re not done just yet for 2021.

The Muff-based side went down 0-13 to 0-8 against Downings in a gale with Johnny Toye putting in a fine performance at midfield to kick 0-7. However, when time was called, the Naomh Padraig panel went into a huddle and gave their word to manager Dan McCauley their season didn’t end there.

With Carndonagh having won the All-County Football League Division 4, there remains on promotion place and Naomh Padraig will battle it out with Na Rossa in the play-off at some stage next month.

Trailing 0-9 to 0-2 against a huge wind in Downings, Naomh Padraig made a fair fist of it after the break, coming back to within four points and having their chances in front of goal.

“The wind there was a massive factor,” McCauley said afterwards. “It seemed to be stronger in the first half then in the second. That was probably the winning of the game for Downings - they have the local knowledge, too.

“We got into gear and settled and we were targeting a four or five-point deficit at half-time, so Downings’ scores late in the first half were disappointing from our point of view. We ended up eight down early in the second half but Johnny started to dominate and gave us a chance.

“We had them penned in and had opportunities to get closer. We had the momentum at that stage. They managed it well afterwards and well done to Downings. We have a lot of young lads and we’ll get the experience. That’ll come.

"The number one objective for us is promotion. We have a young panel and that’s what we spoke about right away in that circle. We must keep the shoulder to the wheel. We’re working towards something and would love to be playing Division 3 football next year.”

