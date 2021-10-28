McGrenra: Naomh Conaill looked awesome while we’re still not so sure of St Eunan’s

After their previous final meetings in 2005, 2009, 2012 and 2015, this year’s Donegal SFC will be contested by Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s. Glenswilly clubman Gerard McGrenra looks back on the weekend’s semi-finals with Tom Comack...

Naomh Conaill are bidding for three in a row having claimed the laurels in 2019 and 2020 - although the latter is still subject to appeal. It is also the Glenties-based side’s fifth final in succession.

St Eunan’s overcame St Michaels 0-10 to 0-5 in the other semi-final on Saturday evening at a wet and windy MacCumhaill Park.

Niall O’Donnell, with three points, and Eoin McGeehin, with two, carried the main scoring threat for St Eunan’s while Kieran Tobin, Conor O’Donnell senior and Eoin Dowling posted the other scores. McGrenra watched both games.

Reflecting on the two contests he left O’Donnell Park in awe of Naomh Conaill and before he turned out the lights on Saturday night, he was still wondering about how good are St Eunan’s?

“First of all can I say the games were played in contrasting conditions.” McGrenra said this week. “Naomh Conaill and Kilcar played on a lively sod and much better than the evening before in Ballybofey. MacCumhaill Park was sticky and wet from the start and it really cut up bad as the game progressed.

“The underfoot conditions probably goes a long way in explaining the low scoring nature of the game. St Michael’s were in this game up to the second water-break and after Niall O’Donnell stepped up and kicked a couple of good points as St Eunan’s pulled away.

“Up to that there was nothing between the sides and despite St Michael’s down a man for all of the second half after Liam Paul Ferry picked up a straight red card late in the first.

“The loss of the man was a big blow to St Michael’s. Another big factor in the game was when Darragh Mullgrew handled Michael Langan in the middle of the field.

“Michael had been playing well but once Darragh got to grips with him his influence on the game was greatly reduced. Despite the conditions it was a good, competitive game and like in Sunday’s match, a feature was the number of fine points scored.

“Christy Toye scored a brilliant point in the first half for St Michael’s and Padraig McGettigan kicked a mighty point with his first touch just after coming on.

“Fair play to Niall O’Donnell too. Nothing seemed to go right for him in the first half he was turned over and hit a few wides, but he really stepped up in the last quarter and kicked a couple of brilliant points to see St Eunan’s through.

“It is hard to know how good St Eunan’s are and it is hard to judge any team in those conditions. They will be happy to be in the final and Naomh Conaill will be a whole new challenge.

“The one other thing I noticed about St Eunans only used one sub - Padraig McGettigan - which I found a little strange.

Charles McGuinness top-scored with five points in a man of the match performance at full forward in the 0-11 to 0-8 win for Naomh Conaill over Kilcar.

Ciaran Thompson chipped in with two points while Kevin McGettigan, Ethan O’Donnell and Odhran Doherty raised the other Naomh Conaill white flags.

“The first thing I have to say is that the second half of the Naomh Conaill game was as good a game of football as I have seen played in the county for years,” McGrenra added.

“It was high intensity with passages of brilliant play and again a feature of the games was the point taking.

“Patrick McBrearty kicked a great point off his left boot. His brother Stephen hit two great points in the first half and he was outstanding throughout.

“Odhran Doherty and Kevin McGettigan struck super points for Naomh Conaill. There were a number of good performances too. Charles McGuinness turned in a big performance and was named man of the match afterwards.

“I thought Jason Campbell had a fine game at full-back for Naomh Conaill and did a good marking job on Patrick McBrearty.

“Naomh Conaill have changed their style a little. They still defend in numbers but I noticed on Sunday, Eoin Waide played more forward than he usually would.

“Naomh Conaill are a serious side and I believe they have moved ahead of the rest of the chasing pack. And if they win on Sunday week they could go on to dominate for years.”

“Finally, I think both referees - Mark Dorrian on Saturday evening and Enda McFeely at O’Donnell Park - had good games.”