Martin Harley claims latest winner at Chelmsford

Martin Harley was toasting a winner at Chelmsford yesterday evening.
The Trentagh man won the tote.co.uk Now Never Beaten By SP Handicap aboard the Robyn Brisland-trained Howzak.
The three-year-old went off at 100/30 and had three lengths to spare.
Harley and Howzak saw off the 5/1 chance Top Boy.
The victory was the Donegal jockey’ 23rd of the year.
