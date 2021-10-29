OFF THE POST: When Ulster said no

Donegal and Ulster said NO as Proposal B won narrowly but failed to get the 60 per cent needed to win - that 10 percent is a priceless platform for conservatives to keep the status quo.

But it was worse in the past as the then suits decreed that you needed a two-thirds majority for change - now that was an even better guarantee that those in charge basically stayed in charge and kept things as they were.

So when is a majority not a majority, however slight - when its the GAA! No surprise about that, as turkeys do not vote for Christmas and in fairness Ulster does have a lot to lose.

And it is significant that a sizable number of the Division One counties voted against the proposal

But does that mean that the majority of the rest of counties in Ireland are denied their wishes as most county boards in the land voted for change?

And while not everyone was in agreement with Proposal B it is still the only real basis for change that we have.

Although I hear Jim McGuinness has a plan that might tick more boxes, but sin sceal eile.

Of course it is wrong that a First Division team that finishes sixth in the Allianz League would not qualify for the knockout stages, while teams from lower divisions would.

But it would guarantee a helluva lot more teams of equal quality playing against each other and avoid the yearly embarrassing ritual slaughtering matches in Leinster, Munster and Connacht where Sligo and Leitrim have become whipping boys.

Ulster of course has the best provincial championship so had the most to lose.

If the provincial championship were to be played in February and March, how long of a break would there be before the League/Championship would begin?

It would certainly make no sense if the Ulster final was played a week or even a month before the start of the League/Championship for obvious reasons.

So, while there is a welcome mood for change, this impetus must be built upon.

The big problem is catering for the provincial championships and seeing how they fit into the All-Ireland series.

Many of those who voted against Proposal B voted with genuine fears for their provincial championships.

But surely there are enough smart guys, or maybe the problem is that some of our officials nationally have loads of ambition but lack the accompanying smarts to get a solution here that will work.

Of course not everybody will be happy but that’s life…. It can often be a female canine.

And as for dear old Donegal? Our delegates voted against Proposal B. But who gave them the authority or mandate to vote that way?

We understand that there was an Executive meeting on Thursday night 48 hours before Congress to discuss the matter.

Usually the ultimate authority for making decisions lies with the county committee.

But we did not even have that meeting and that is strange by any counts.

This Congress was well flagged in advance and the Donegal County Board, who are elected by the clubs should have let the clubs decide what option they wanted.

That is the normal way to do things and I understand that some counties did this. The clubs then could instruct their delegates to give their view at a full county committee meeting who would then TELL the delegates how to vote.

Instead we had a meeting where 14-15 men and women decided what way Donegal would be voting. How can that be the way to proceed?

But there is another big bull elephant in the room and that is the system of voting at Congress. Some counties left it up to the delegate which is shameful and irresponsible.

But the bigger problem is that the decisions are by secret ballot which is a dangerous joke.

I have covered a few Congresses and the wheeling and dealing that goes on outside the main event is only fierce.

Delegates can come under pressure from all sides and the secret vote means that nobody will ever know for sure what way they really voted.

This week Glenswilly GAA coach and pundit Gary McDaid sensibly suggests that a card system of voting be brought in where all the delegates must “put their cards on the table” by holding up their cards and all of this is recorded manually or on video tape to show exactly who voted for what.

I am not suggesting for a second that the delegates of all the units of the association are not all honourable men, but a properly recorded vote gives the full picture and removes all doubt.