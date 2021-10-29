Raphoe and Dunree boxers win Ulster titles

Donegal boxers Georgia May Doherty (Raphoe) and Gareth Doyle (Dunree) won Ulster titles on Thursday night.

Doherty and Doyle were victorious in their finals at the Ulster Boy/Girl 1-2 Championships in the Station Centre, Omagh.

Doherty overcame Megan Doherty of Carndonagh in an all-Donegal Girl 2 41kgs final. The Raphoe boxer claimed a unanimous decision win.

Doyle took the spoils in the Boy 1 35kgs final. The Dunree man defeated Armagh’s Pat McDonagh. The bout was stopped in Doyle’s favour in the third round with the Inishowen man in command.

There was disappointment for St Bridget’s, Clonmany trio Fintan Robinson, Ronan Grant and Mikey Doherty in their finals.

Robinson was beaten by Conor Whitehouse from Cookstown in the Boy 2 50kgs final, Grant lost to Sean Henderson (Golden Star) in the Boy 2 54kgs decider while Doherty suffered defeat at the hands of Golden Star’s Tiernan Donnelly in the Boy 2 62 kgs final.

Dunfanaghy ABC’s Shaun Doohan lost out to Shane Duke (Dukes BC) in a Boy 1 final at 54kgs while Loughlainn Began of Sean Dorans had too much for Twin Towns’ Leigh McGlinchey in the Boy 2 40kgs decider.

Five Donegal boxers took titles via walkover wins and will join Doherty and Doyle in going forward to the national finals in Dublin.

The Donegal boxers who won titles on walkovers were: Taylor Parke (Raphoe, Boy 1 31kgs), Rachel Harron (Raphoe, Girl 1 55kgs), David Tennyson (Dungloe, Boy 2 48kgs), Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s Clonmany, Boy 2 56kgs) and Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy, Boy 2 65kgs)