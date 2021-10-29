Search

29/10/2021

Raphoe and Dunree boxers win Ulster titles

Raphoe and Dunree boxers win Ulster titles

Georgia May Doherty of Raphoe ABC celebrates her win

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal boxers Georgia May Doherty (Raphoe) and Gareth Doyle (Dunree) won Ulster titles on Thursday night.

Doherty and Doyle were victorious in their finals at the Ulster Boy/Girl 1-2 Championships in the Station Centre, Omagh.

Doherty overcame Megan Doherty of Carndonagh in an all-Donegal Girl 2 41kgs final. The Raphoe boxer claimed a unanimous decision win.

Doyle took the spoils in the Boy 1 35kgs final. The Dunree man defeated Armagh’s Pat McDonagh. The bout was stopped in Doyle’s favour in the third round with the Inishowen man in command.

There was disappointment for St Bridget’s, Clonmany trio Fintan Robinson, Ronan Grant and Mikey Doherty in their finals.

Robinson was beaten by Conor Whitehouse from Cookstown in the Boy 2 50kgs final, Grant lost to Sean Henderson (Golden Star) in the Boy 2 54kgs decider while Doherty suffered defeat at the hands of Golden Star’s Tiernan Donnelly in the Boy 2 62 kgs final.

Dunfanaghy ABC’s Shaun Doohan lost out to Shane Duke (Dukes BC) in a Boy 1 final at 54kgs while Loughlainn Began of Sean Dorans had too much for Twin Towns’ Leigh McGlinchey in the Boy 2 40kgs decider.

Five Donegal boxers took titles via walkover wins and will join Doherty and Doyle in going forward to the national finals in Dublin.

The Donegal boxers who won titles on walkovers were: Taylor Parke (Raphoe, Boy 1 31kgs), Rachel Harron (Raphoe, Girl 1 55kgs), David Tennyson (Dungloe, Boy 2 48kgs), Conan Kearney (St Bridget’s Clonmany, Boy 2 56kgs)  and Jack Boyle (Dunfanaghy, Boy 2 65kgs)

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media