Watch: Ronan Boyce scores late equaliser for Derry City

Ronan Boyce scored again for Derry City tonight.
Ramelton's Ronan Boyce netted a stoppage time equaliser to keep Derry City's European hopes alive.
Boyce prodded home in the 93rd minute to rescue a point against Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Boyce has been in superb form in 2021, earning a call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.
Tonight's goal – after Promise Omochere had put Bohs in front – was Boyce's seventh of the season and he is now the Candystripes' top scorer.
No area in Donegal is among the ten highest rates of infection in the country for the third week in a row
Launching the call for entries to the Europe Direct Soapbox Competition 2021 are Fiona Truelove, Senior Assistant Librarian and Kim Sterritt, Librarian Assistant at Central Library, Letterkenny. Pho
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.