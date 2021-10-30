Search

30/10/2021

Donegal CCC confirm referees for county football finals

Enda McFeely

Enda McFeely will referee the 2021 Donegal SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Enda McFeely has been appointed as the referee for the 2021 Donegal SFC final.

The St Mary’s, Convoy official has been confirmed as the man in charge of Sunday-week’s game between Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s.

McFeely refereed last Sunday’s semi-final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar. McFeely was at the centre of a huge call in added time at the end.

With Kilcar three points in arrears, Patrick McBrearty batted the ball to the Naomh Conaill net. However, the well-placed McFeely correctly ruled the effort out for a square ball infringement.

McFeely refereed the first instalment  of the 2019 final when Gaoth Dobhair drew with Naomh Conaill.

McFeeel was in the middle for Kilcar’s win over Naomh Conaill in the 2017 final and also refereed the 2018 Intermediate final which saw Glenfin defeat Aodh Ruadh.

Malin’s Shaun McLaughlin has been appointed to the Intermediate final, the Donegal Competitions Controls Committee have confirmed.

Mac Brown (Four Masters) will referee the Junior A football final.

The CCC have also confirmed the referees for the Senior B (Kenneth Byrne, Naomh Columba), Intermediate B (Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan) and Junior B (Clint Marron, Urris) final.

