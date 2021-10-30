Paddy McShane to make international debut

Paddy McShane of Letterkenny Boxing Club, Donegal, right, and Paudraic Downey of St John Bosco Boxing Club, Antrim, during their 51kg bout at the IABA National Elite Boxing Championships Final
Letterkenny flyweight Paddy McShane will make his international debut in November.
McShane, the newly crowned Irish Elite flyweight champion, has been named in the Irish squad that will compete in the Golden Gong Tournament in Skopje, North Macedonia.
McShane was not selected for the 2021 AIBA World Championships, which are currently taking place in Bulgaria.
However, the Letterkenny ABC man will go in the 50th edition of the Golden Gong, which takes place from November 11-14 at the Boris Trajkovski Hall.
McShane overcame Paudraic Downey from St.John Bosco, Antrim to win the Letterkenny club’s first Elite crown in 39 years.
A 3-2 split decision saw McShane - who is in his debut year as an elite boxer - become Letterkenny’s first Elite championships since super-heavyweight Eamonn Coyle in 1982.
