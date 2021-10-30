Search

30/10/2021

Paddy McShane to make international debut

National flyweight title for Letterkenny ABC's Paddy McShane

Paddy McShane of Letterkenny Boxing Club, Donegal, right, and Paudraic Downey of St John Bosco Boxing Club, Antrim, during their 51kg bout at the IABA National Elite Boxing Championships Final

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny flyweight Paddy McShane will make his international debut in November.

McShane, the newly crowned Irish Elite flyweight champion, has been named in the Irish squad that will compete in the Golden Gong Tournament in Skopje, North Macedonia.

McShane was not selected for the 2021 AIBA World Championships, which are currently taking place in Bulgaria.

However, the Letterkenny ABC man will go in the 50th edition of the Golden Gong, which takes place from November 11-14 at the Boris Trajkovski Hall.

McShane overcame Paudraic Downey from St.John Bosco, Antrim to win the Letterkenny club’s first Elite crown in 39 years.

A 3-2 split decision saw McShane - who is in his debut year as an elite boxer - become Letterkenny’s first Elite championships since super-heavyweight Eamonn Coyle in 1982.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media