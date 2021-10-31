Dates moved for Donegal Junior Football finals

Eugene Molloy of Na Rossa in action against Paddy Doherty (Letterkenny Gaels). Photo: Thomas Gallagher
The dates for the Donegal Junior Football Championship finals has been changed.
The Junior A and Junior B Football Championship finals were originally due to take place next weekend, November 6 or 7.
However, at a meeting in Thursday night, Donegal GAA's Competitions Controls Committee (CCC) decided to put the fixtures back by one week.
The games will now be played on the weekend of November 13 and 14.
Letterkenny Gaels and Downings clash in the Junior A final with Letterkenny Gaels and Naomh Padraig, Lifford set to joust in the Junior B final.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.