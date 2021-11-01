Search

New Champion Apprentice Browne-McMonagle saddles 10/1 winner

Dylan Browne McMonagle is the Champion Apprentice for 2021

Chris McNulty

A 10/1 winner at Naas saw Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle collect the Champion Apprentice title in style on Sunday.

Browne-McMonagle won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maidan on Joe Masseria.

Trained by Noel Meade, Joe Masseria had almost two lengths of a winning margin to 18/1 chance Ruler Legend.

The win was Browne-McMonagle’s 48th on the Irish flat this season and his 53rd overall in 2021.

The 19-year-old - a former Irish champion boxer - follows in the footsteps of fellow Donegal rider Oisin Orr in becoming the Champion Apprentice.

“It’s something all apprentices want every year” Browne-McMonagle said.

“To be coming out on top in a very competitive group is great. I’m just delighted.

“I’ve been going well all season and I’ve ridden plenty of winners. I’m just grateful for all the support.”

Browne-McMonagle has ridden winners for some of the country’s top trainers and regularly saddles for Joseph O’Brien.

He said: “Ireland is very competitive so you have to be at the top of your game. You need to take it all on board and try to improve every day. You just need to keep upping the game.

