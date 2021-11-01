Search

01/11/2021

Irish number one: Shaun Sharkey wins IPA Pool Cup

Irish number one: Shaun Sharkey wins IPA Pool Cup



Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Shaun Sharkey won the IPA Pool Cup at the weekend.

Sharkey defeated Gary Bracken from Cork in Saturday night’s final in Limerick.

In winning nine frames to eight, Sharkey won his first Irish rankings title and the Dungloe man is now the Irish number one.

“It’s the stuff of dreams for me,” Sharkey told Donegal Live.

A large entry of 260 players ensured Sharkey had to do it the hard way.

The Dungloe cueist is targeting the World and European championships in 2022 with Ireland set to host the World Championships for the first time.

Sharkey was part of the Donegal team that won the All-Ireland team title in September.

He added: “Eight years ago, I was the only player to travel outside of Donegal to play pool. Now we’ve got the best players in Ireland. It’s actually hard to believe how far we have come.”

