03/11/2021

O'Connor scores four as LyIT ladies rout DCU

O'Connor scores four as LyIT ladies rout DCU

The LyIT team before the game against DCU.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty at LyIT

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Tara O’Connor scored four times as the Letterkenny Institute of Technology women’s team got their season off to a flier

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 11

DCU 0

O’Connor was on fire on an afternoon when Pauline O’Grady netted a hat-trick with Emma Howe, Eimear Friel, Eimear Sweeney and Tammy Kerr also on target.

O’Connor scored a first-half hat-trick as Johnny Baird’s team race into a 7-0 lead by the interval.

O’Grady’s cool finish after three minutes set LyIT on their way.

When O;Geadey rounded DCU ‘keeper Meadbh Ryan for the second goal in the 11th minute, there was already an air of inevitability about it.

O’Connor turned delightfully onto her left foot to make it 3-0 and the Derry City striker added another soon after.

DCU’s best opportunity came via a free-kick, but Kira Bates-Crocbif saw her effort turned over the crossbar by LyIT goalkeeper Clare Frie.

A superb finish from Eimear Friel made it 5-0 with half-an-hour gone and O’Connor completed her hat-trick soon after when racing clear.

Kerr finished well from the edge of the box to give the hosts a 7-0 advantage.

O’Connor turned provider for O’Grady early in the second half before O’Connor drilled to the bottom corner for her fourth of the day.

Sweeney tucked home a penalty and the rout was completed by Howe late in the game.


LyIT: Clare Friel, Amy Hyndman, Orlaith Connolly, Catherine Grier, Ciara McGarvey, Eimear Sweeney, Tammy Kerr, Pauline O’Grady, Tara O’Connor, Eimear Friel, Emer O’Neill. Subs: Emma Howe, Saoirse Bonner, Eilis Havlin.

