03/11/2021

Darragh Kelly's UFC aim ahead of pro debut in Dublin

Darragh Kelly's UFC aim ahead of pro debut in Dublin

Darragh Kelly (right) makes his pro debut on Friday night.

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Darragh Kelly is dreaming of the UFC as he prepares for his professional mixed martial arts debut on Friday night.

Kelly faces Junior Morgan (3-0) in a lightweight bout as part of the Bellator 270 card at the 3Arena in Dublin.

A highly-touted amateur, the Moville man only took up the sport when he moved to Letterkenny with friends who were going to college at LYIT.

With an unblemished nine-fight record as an amateur, Kelly - the number 1 ranked featherweight and lightweight in Ireland and the UK - is aiming big as he steps into the cage for his bow in the pro ranks.

“Getting to the UFC is the plan,” he told Donegal Live.

“That’s the big aim in terms of where I want to go.

“I don’t think I achieved all that much. 9-0 is a good record, but I’m only getting started.”

Kelly will be on one of the early undercard bouts on Friday night, which is headlined by the lightweight world championship fight between Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire and Peter Queally.

Kelly-Morgan is expected to get underway shortly after 6pm.

Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport are showing the fight love and Bellator MMA YouTube channel will also show the preliminary bouts live.

Kelly is working alongside Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin.

He said: “I thought I was training hard before I came here. It’s a different level. What he expects is what it takes to get to the top.”

