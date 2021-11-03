'Yes we can' - Mickey McCann hungry for more

A belief that there’s more to come from his group made Mickey McCann’s mind up.

The Burt man has agreed to return as the Donegal senior hurling manager for the 2022 campaign.

McCann has managed Donegal for the last four years, winning the Nicky Rackard Cup twice in that time.

Donegal relinquished their Rackard crown when losing to Tyrone in a semi-final this year .

“We feel that we can give another Nicky Rackard a good shot,” McCann told Donegal Live.

“I took a long time to think about it.

“The main thing was the backing of the players. They were mad to keep everything together and give it a go.

“They felt they had let themselves down against Tyrone. We were disappointed with the way this year ended and the defeat to Tyrone.

“We thought we had passed Tyrone out. We were caught for hunger a bit and maybe complacency.

“We’ll try to get a bit more consistency in our performances to stay at that level. The players are hungry to go again so we feel that we can give it a good shot next year.”

McCann will again be joined by trainer/coach Gabriel O’Kane and the majority of his backroom team will remain.

However, Sean MacCumhaills clubman Jamesie Donnelly, who was a selector, has opted out due to work commitments.

Donegal will again play in Division 2B of the Allianz Hurling League in 2022 having preserved their status this year.

McCann said: “It’s been great over the last four years overall. We’ve had one or two bad days.

“We’ve had great commitment and we feel that we’ve brought Donegal hurling on. Being up in Division 2B is very important, playing better teams.

“We’ve stayed in that League which is a good thing form 2021. Donegal have been yo-yoing for too long. We’ve beaten high calibre teams over the last couple of years in the League.”

Donegal hurling is on a real high with new clubs and players emerging.

On Saturday, St Eunan’s won a first Donegal SHC since 1972, beating a fancied Setanta in the final, while Dungloe won a first piece of adult silverware when beating Aodh Ruadh in the JHC final.

McCann said: “The more clubs the better. There are always two or three good finds in clubs and that certainly adds to the county team. The County Board have really got behind us too.”

As of the weekend, only Lee Henderson has confirmed that he won’t be on board for 2022. The MacCumhaills forward has retired his inter-county hurl.

McCann said: “He was a great servant over the years. He just picked up some injuries and has opted out. He was a great servant to Donegal hurling and a good lad in the dressing room too.”