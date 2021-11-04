Colin Breslin Youth Cup semi-finals to take place this weekend

The Donegal Youth League has confirmed that the semi-finals of the Colin Breslin Youth Cup will be played this weekend.
The two games take place on Saturday next, November 6, at 1.30pm.
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Drumkeen United - being played in Drumkeen
Ballyraine v Bonagee United - being played at Errigal College.
