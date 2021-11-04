‘IFC final will be good game but not one I'd place a bet on’ - Barry Meehan

To get the inside line on who might prevail in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Intermediate Football Championship final on Saturday in O'Donnell Park, there are few better placed than Barry Meehan, who has led St Naul's to victory in 2019 and was involved with Fanad Gaels this year.

Cloughaneely take on Dungloe in a novel pairing and Meehan feels there is little to choose between the sides and thinks "it will be a good game." But throughout our conversation, he consistently tilts his view towards Cloughaneely, who he has first hand knowledge of.

"We were six or seven points up at half-time in Portsalon (against Cloughaneely). They came out in the second half and absolutely blitzed us. We had held John Fitzgerald to a point in the first half, but he scored another 1-5 in the second half," said Meehan.

"They were so good in that period. They are very workmanlike going about their business, winning games for four or five points, but comfortably. The last two years of hurt and maybe that wee bit of experience could stand to them."

But then he thinks Dungloe are also very good, having watched them despatch Naomh Columba in the semi-final.

"They were very well conditioned, as well conditioned as a senior team. Really looking at all the teams this year, I would have tipped Dungloe to take Glen. And I just thought there was something about them," says Meehan, who also feels there is hurt in Dungloe.

"Dungloe felt a bit of hurt last year going down, and the way a lot of people spoke about them, that they weren't putting in the effort and that they deserved to go down. The hurt of defeat and the hurt of relegation would be quite similar.

"Defensively, they have the three Currans, Darren, Mark and Barry, three of the best you will get. And they have Conor O'Donnell, too. He held Ryan Gillespie to a point from play and Mark Curran held Aaron Doherty to two points from play.

"They are good strong man-markers and they will need them when you look at the Cloughaneely forward line, the likes of Aidan Doohan, Blake McGarvey, Cillian Gallagher and Paul Sweeney inside. You have Shaun Maguire, the old head, and Darren Ferry has been playing very well in the last few games," said Meehan.

"But I think the big one is if John Fitzgerald is fit. They are going to need him fit. The likes of himself and Jason McGee could be the game winners.

"I was very, very impressed by Dylan Sweeney, Daire Gallagher, Oisin Bonner and Sean McGee for Dungloe against Glen. They have a lot of pace about them.

"Dungloe were able to mix it up, go direct or run it, depending on what was on, while Cloughaneely tend to go direct all the time. When teams run at Cloughaneely, they can get at them," said Meehan, who expects Gerard Walsh to play as a sweeper for Dungloe and he wonders will Cloughaneely push up as they normally go man to man.

"It could release Mark Harley for Cloughaneely and it will be interesting to see what they do with him."

And with both sides having the ability to score goals, Meehan feels this could be key.

"A goal could be a pivotal moment in the game," said Meehan, who also believes the match-ups will be key.

"It's a tough one to call and I wouldn't like to be putting any money on it. Head on the block, experience, hurt as in losing the last two finals and the fact they have gone to the well a few times this year, I think Cloughaneely are a wee bit more battle hardened.

"Have Dungloe really been tested? I know against Glen they were tested for 25 minutes but they scored 1-2 before half-time and another few points after the break. You wonder how much more Dungloe have in them.

"I think the midfield battle is crucial and Jason McGee is coming into his own. And if they have John Fitzgerald I would side with Cloughaneely," said Meehan.