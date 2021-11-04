USL - Harris the hero as Finn Harps U21 come from behind to beat Derry

Jamie Harris was the hero of the hour as Finn Harps Under-21s overcame Derry City Reserves to maintain third spot in the bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League on Wednesday night.

Finn Harps Under-21s 2

Derry City Reserves 1

Harris bagged the winner as Harps came from behind to defeat their derby rivals.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ryan Creevy’s delicious through ball invited Harris into position. The lively attacker took a perfect touch, rounding replacement goalkeeper Taylor Clarke to score. Harris’ finish was the picture of cool and it proved the winner,

Harps trailed from Sean McDermott’s opener in the fourth minute, but they drew level when Damien Duffy converted a penalty half-an-hour in after Fintan Doherty, Derry’s number one, was sent off.

Harps had been frustrated by late concessions in recent weeks, blowing a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 against Cockhill before last week seeing Letterkenny Rovers come from 5-3 behind to draw 5-5 in the closing moments at Maginn Park.

Here, they did live dangerously at times, but were good value for the win.

It was Derry who began the better and McDermott stabbed home from a corner just four minutes in to give the Candystripes the lead.

Derry bossed the early exchanged and it took the legs of Shea McBride-Friel, the Harps ‘keeper, to save from Marc Mbuli, who was teed up by Callum Gillen’s pass in the 22nd minute.

Mbuli was denied again by McBride-Friel moments later, the Harps net minder saving at his near post after Mbuli latched onto Adam McCaffrey’s cross-field pass.

The game was turned on its head when Doherty was shown a red card as he clattered into the lively Jack Mullan inside the area. Duffy drilled home from 12 yards to draw Harps on level terms.

Harps had a big cane of the lead soon after, but McCaffrey curled just inches past the far post.

When Harris burst through to score and it was advantage Harps.

Derry introduced his brother, Michael Harris, who was a member of the City first team panel for the Premier Division game at Waterford the previous evening, and he injected new life into his side.

Harps were denied another penalty when Jamie Harris went down under the challenge of Fouad Bashar.

McBride-Friel turned over fro a Tiarnan McKineny free kick as Derry sought a way back, but Harps held onto their lot.



Finn Harps Under-21s: Shea McBride-Friel, Eoin McLaughlin, Damien Duffy, Gareth Bradley, Charlie White, Ryan Creevy, Darragh Barron (Oisin McKelvey 69), Jack Mullan, Sean O’Donnell (Ben O’Donnell 82), Adam McCaffrey (Jamie McKinney 76), Jamie Harris.

Derry City Reserves: Fintan Doherty, Caoimhin Porter (Rory O’Donnell 74), Darragh Kelly, Fouad Bashar, Sean McDermott (Keenan McLaren 87), Adam Duffy, Marc Mbuli (Michael Harris 56), Caolan McLaughlin (Zach McFadden 65), Callum Gillen (Taylor Clarke 29), Tiarnan McKinney, Conall McGarrigle (Garbhan Feeney (84).

Referee: Richard Storey.