Search

04/11/2021

LyIT ladies stung by last-minute St Mary's goal

LYIT ladies GAA 2021/22

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

St Mary’s scored a last minute goal to deny the Letterkenny Institute of Technology ladies on Wednesday night in Convoy.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology 1-7

St Mary’s 2-4

LyIT ladies, now managed by Glenfin and Donegal player Katy Herron, were leading by three points until the final minute.

Emma Howe scored 1-2 for the Port Road scholars and they looked set for victory until they were denied right at the death.

Howe also scored for the LyIT soccer team in a comfortable 11-0 win over DCU on Wednesday afternoon.


LyIT: Aoife McColgan, Shauna McFadden, Marie Kelly, Mary O’Donnell, Tara Walsh, Aoife Deane, Karen McLoughlin, Katie Long (0-2), Orlaith Connolly, Dearbhaile McCaffrey, Eimear Friel, Julie Trearty, Aimee McIntyre (0-2), Emma Howe (1-2), Nadine Friel. Subs: Bridin McGuire, Saskia Boyle, Ciara McGarvey, Emer O’Neill, Josephine Gallagher, Leah Gallen, Danielle McGinley, Clare Doherty (0-1), Saoirse Bonner.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media