LyIT ladies stung by last-minute St Mary's goal

St Mary’s scored a last minute goal to deny the Letterkenny Institute of Technology ladies on Wednesday night in Convoy.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 1-7
St Mary’s 2-4
LyIT ladies, now managed by Glenfin and Donegal player Katy Herron, were leading by three points until the final minute.
Emma Howe scored 1-2 for the Port Road scholars and they looked set for victory until they were denied right at the death.
Howe also scored for the LyIT soccer team in a comfortable 11-0 win over DCU on Wednesday afternoon.
LyIT: Aoife McColgan, Shauna McFadden, Marie Kelly, Mary O’Donnell, Tara Walsh, Aoife Deane, Karen McLoughlin, Katie Long (0-2), Orlaith Connolly, Dearbhaile McCaffrey, Eimear Friel, Julie Trearty, Aimee McIntyre (0-2), Emma Howe (1-2), Nadine Friel. Subs: Bridin McGuire, Saskia Boyle, Ciara McGarvey, Emer O’Neill, Josephine Gallagher, Leah Gallen, Danielle McGinley, Clare Doherty (0-1), Saoirse Bonner.
All but the most urgent of planned surgeries are being postponed at hospitals in the west and north-west
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.