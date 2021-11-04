LyIT freshers record 14-point win over Queen's

The LyIT freshers before the game
The Letterkenny Institute of Technology freshers enjoyed a 14-point win over Queen’s at the Donegal GAA Centre on Wednesday night.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 1-17
Queen’s University, Belfast 0-6
Conor Óg Deneghey’s goal helped spur LyIT to an excellent win.
The Luke Barrett-managed LyIT were rarely in trouble and Aodh Ruadh’s Cian Rooney top scored with six points.
Bannon Corrigan and Fionnan Coyle helped themselves to three points apiece as the Port Road men made a superb start to the campaign.
LyIT: Daithi Roberts (0-1), Conor Cannon, Ferdia Doherty, Eoin Love, Conor McGinty, Liam Carty, Eoin De Burca, Bannon Corrigan (0-3), Jack McDermott, Fionnan Coyle (0-3), Carlos O’Reilly (0-2), Conor Óg Deneghey (1-2), Luke Gallagher, Cian Rooney (0-6), Daragh Mahon. Subs: Aaron O’Dowd, Daniel Ward, Dylan Galligan, Adam Molloy, Darren Marley, Neil Francis Boyle, Daniel Ward, Michael Leech,
