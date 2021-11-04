THE DEMOCRAT COUNTY FINAL JURY: Majority decision for Naomh Conaill

The Democrat Jury have had their say again. Naomh Conaill get the nod for Sunday's Donegal Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure senior championship decider on a 9-2 split with one jury member (Conor Classon) unable to separate them and he is sticking with the draw. What will be the outcome? Will Neil McGee and Manus Boyle be the wily old foxes who know better?

Damien Ó Donaill - RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

We have a very different county final on the cards this year. St Eunan's have reached the final on merit, however, I think that they’re coming up against a Naomh Conaill team that feel that they have bigger fish to fry in 2021. I feel that Ulster is their aim now. Rory Kavanagh will have St Eunan’s well prepared, but I feel this final has come a year too early for them.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL

NEIL GALLAGHER - Glenswilly

I think Naomh Conaill are a serious team and are improving all the time. They probably have come through the tougher side of the draw. They beat Gaoth Dobhair and Kilcar, two of the other big four teams, on their way to the final. St Eunan's have just got by in all their games which is a good way in many respects going into the final.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL

JOYCE MCMULLIN - Four Masters

It will be an interesting final with a young St Eunan’s side taking on a very experienced Naomh Conaill outfit. Naomh Conaill have a game plan and they stick to it. St Eunan’s are young and have pace all over the pitch.They are going to have to get off to a good start and go three or four points up early on if they are to have any chance.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL

NEIL MCGEE - Gaoth Dobhair

I believe it will be a tight game. There has been very little between them in recent years. I know Naomh Conaill are most people’s choice but I feel it is a game St Eunan’s can win. I think if they push up on the Naomh Conaill kickouts they will win the Lion’s share of possession. After that it is matter of turning possession into enough scores to win.

VERDICT: ST EUNAN'S



LUKE GAVIGAN - Sean MacCumhaill's

It is hard to see any result other than a Naomh Conaill win. The experience of playing in five of the last six finals will stand to Naomh Conaill. I know St Eunan’s ran them close last year but I do think Naomh Conaill are a better team than they were last season. The question is are St Eunan’s? I believe it will be a close game but Naomh Conaill still to win.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL

PEADAR MOGAN - St Naul's

I think it is going to be closer than a lot of people think. Naomh Conaill are the form team. There has been little between them over the last couple of seasons. We played St Eunan’s in the quarter-final and they beat us well in the end. I was impressed with how they managed the game against us. But Naomh Conaill are the form team.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL

TONY BOYLE - Dungloe

Naomh Conaill are a very experienced outfit. They have a big squad of players. They have their system of play and they play it well. All of their squad know know the system so well. The young lads who come into the team settle in straight away. It might just be a year too soon for Rory Kavanagh’s young St Eunan's side.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL

PADDY MCGILL - Ocean FM

Logic and form points very much to a Naomh Conaill win. Over the last 15 years or so they have been the most consistent club team in the county. The are a seriously experienced team and they are the kings of tight finishes. They tend to build up a lead and then keep the opposition at arm’s length for the rest of the game.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL

CONOR CLASSON - Ardara

It is very hard to see past Naomh Conaill; that being said St Eunan’s are on the road a while now and they need to see some reward. I think Rory Kavanagh will try something subtle to swing things his team’s way. Conditions will have a big bearing in terms of who can engage in dangerous areas of the pitch. It is going to be an interesting watch.

VERDICT: DRAW

JOHNNY GETHINS - Aodh Ruadh

These two teams are here on merit with St Eunan’s bringing in a number of new young players like Tobin and Dowling. Naomh Conaill have the edge in experience and they have been clinical, especially in their ability to run the ball from the back. They will have to be at their best but I think they can win with a few points to spare.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL



FRANK MCGLYNN - Glenfin

I think it will be a very close game. St Eunan's will take confidence from that close game last year when a late goal robbed them. But Naomh Conaill are at a level where they can stop teams from playing; they have the ability to negate the main St Eunan's players and that will be enough to get Naomh Conaill over the line.

VERDICT: NAOMH CONAILL

MANUS BOYLE - Killybegs

Naomh Conaill will be favourites but they have been at a high level for a long time and had Kilcar as their main target. St Eunan’s, on their day, have it in them and they might have a psychological advantage. They will have to bring their A game but they are capable of upsetting the form book but only if they produce a performance on the day.

VERDICT: ST EUNAN'S



