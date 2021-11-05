Search

05/11/2021

Kelly 'devastated' with late cancellation of MMA debut at Bellator 270

Moville's Darragh Kelly

Moville's Darragh Kelly has apologised to fans and admits he's been left 'devastated' by the late cancellation of his professional mixed martial arts debut as part of the Bellator 270 card at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The 23-year-old was due to face Junior Morgan (3-0) this evening only to learn this afternoon the lightweight bout would not go ahead as his scheduled opponent is suffering from concussion having fallen last night. 

Kelly posted: "Dont know how to word this.. I'm devastated.. Bellator have just told me my opponent fell last night and is now concussed and unable to fight.. I'm sorry to everyone who bought tickets and is travelling down today to watch me.
It's a tough one my Pro debut on such a large platform being cancelled just hours beforehand.. but I guess this is all part of it.. Thanks to everyone to wrote to me and wished me luck."

Local News

