Search

06/11/2021

Brothers in arms: Harris boys on opposing sides in USL

Michael Harris and Jamie Harris

Brothers Michael Harris and Jamie Harris

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Convoy brothers Jamie and Michael Harris were on opposing sides during the week.

The Harris siblings lined out for Finn Harps Under-21s and Derry City Reserves in the Ulster Senior League.

Not only did Finn Harps attacker Jamie leave with the bragging rights, it was his 55th minute goal that proved to be the match winner as Harps won 2-1.

He latched onto Ryan Creevy’s through ball, rounded Derry goalkeeper Taylor Clarke and tucked home.

Earlier in the game, Damien Duffy levelled from the penalty spot for Harps after Sean McDermott netted for Derry after just four minutes.

With Derry trailing, Michael Harris - who was on the Derry City senior squad for Tuesday’s Premier Division draw at Waterford - was sent on as a sub, pitting him against his brother.

Stephen McNutt’s Harps held on for a 2-1.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media