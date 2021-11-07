Tributes paid to the late, great Martin Griffin

There is a shadow over Donegal GAA with the news of the sudden passing of Martin Griffin, who played with distinction for both MacCumhaill’s and Donegal.



Martin was on the club team that lifted the minor title in 1971 and the U-21 in 1974 and also played on the last club team to lift the Donegal SFC crown back in 1977.



In 2004, at 50, he made a brief return to playing and was part of the Senior Reserve Squad that won the Reserve Championship. He was 67 when he passed.



Martin made his inter-county debut in 1973, winning three Ulster Senior Football Championships in 1974, 1983, and 1990 having been recalled to the Donegal seniors at the age of 36 by Brian McEniff.

The Donegal team who took on Galway in the 1983 All-Ireland semi-final with Martin Griffin back left



“Big Martin Griffin from MacCumhaills came into the Donegal squad in 1983,” McEniff recalled last year in the Donegal Democrat. “He was one of four minors that I managed in those years that came through along with Finian Ward, Michael Carr and Michael Lafferty.



“Indeed that minor team were very unlucky to lose out to Tyrone in the Ulster championship in Ballyshannon with Frank McGuigan the star for Tyrone, who went on to play in an All-Ireland final. Martin Griffin was the custodian of the ‘square’ for a long period.”



MacCumhaill’s GAA club posted: “Often described as one of the most natural footballers you could meet, his ability to win the ball was equally matched with what he could do with it. He was renowned for his physical power, dogged marking, fielding and ability to rouse the team and crowd.



"Martin was a towering man and played the full-back role, one of the toughest but fairest at that, brilliantly known for his impermeable performances. He could play almost anywhere, even lining out at midfield for Donegal and was also a fine hurler and soccer goalkeeper when the need and occasion arose.



"Many opponents will remember the 60/70 minutes they were marked by “Big Griffin” and the tough game they were in for. But many too will also recall the “Good luck lad” before the whistle and the “Well Done” after the final whistle.

"Many people will attest to his good and gentle nature and we all have our stories about what a great character he was; a tough but fair, strong but smart, and above all, a good GAA man with numerous accolades and achievements to show for such a distinguished career. You could have written a book about Martin Griffin and boy would it have sold.

"The Club and the wider Donegal GAA family have lost one of their true legends this weekend with Martin tragically taken from us.”



Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam.