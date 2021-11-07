Dale Gorman nets FA Cup goal

Dale Gorman netted an FA Cup goal on Saturday as Yeovil Town defeated Yate Town 5-0 in the first round.
The Letterkenny native scored a penalty on the half-hour to make it 3-0 after earlier goals by Jack Robinson, Charlie Wakefield.
Adi Yussuf and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton got in on the act in the second half to complete the win.
Gorman and Yeovil now look forward to Monday's draw/.
A Northern Ireland under-21 international, Gorman was a summer signing at Huish Park having been previously at Glentoran.
