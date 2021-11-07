Ronan Doherty on target as Cliftonville extend lead at top

Ronan Doherty scored his first League goal of the season as Cliftonville extended their lead at the top of the Irish League Premiership.
Doherty's header teed Cliftonville up for a 3-0 win over Dungannon at Solitude on Saturday.
Joe Gormley netted a second and Jamie McDonagh – who provided the assist for the first two goals – bagged the third.
Cliftonville are now five points clear at the summit. Linfield and Coleraine dropped ground after both were held to goalless draws.
