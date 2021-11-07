No excuses from Martin Regan as Naomh Conaill lose their crown

It is never easy to speak in the aftermath of a crushing defeat.

And it is even more difficult when all the 'experts' made you the warmest of favourites.

But, in sunshine and in shadow, Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan has always spoken and always spoke his mind irrespective of the circumstances.

“We have been in county finals and you win some and lose some and this was one of the bad days, but credit to Eunan’s as they were by far the better team.

“They fully deserved the win.

“There was no real turning point in the game as Eunan’s were just the better team throughout and they are worthy county champions.

“We were well aware of the threat of Eunan’s and we knew they were a quality side but we were still just not able to match them.

“They proved their worth today”.

When asked if the two dismissals had any effect on the game, he said: “It is hard to say if we would have come back without the sending offs, but Eunan’s had their homework well done at that stage.

“We just did not create any goal chances and indeed Eunan’s could have had a few more goals.

“They were very composed and very patient in possession and very clinical when they got their chances.

“We just never really got into it and just could not get going.

“They deserve every point of that victory”.