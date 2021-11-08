Top 20 finish for Kincasslagh Rowing Club duo at World Championships

Kincasslagh Rowing Club duo Dineka Maguire and Niamh Doogan finished 19th in the World Offshore Rowing Championships in Oeiras, Portugal.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, they trained in bedrooms and gardens in preparation.

Due to rough conditions, their scheduled training was cancelled upon arrival in Portugal,

However, they booked a place in the A final thanks to a ninth-placed finish in their heat.

For the final, a longer race over 6km compared to 4km in the heat, competitors began with a standing start due to the conditions.

Dineka and Niamh were accompanied by boat handlers Luke Keeney, Tony Mannix and Declan Crowley.

A false start by the Russian boat saw a restart called. The Kincasslagh pair were up into second and by the first buoy they led for a period,

They finished the race in 19th position and now set their sights in improving their standings at Wales next year where they do it all over again.