08/11/2021

Donegal boxers win Ulster 9 County titles

Raphoe ABC's Rian Patton

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Three Donegal boxers won their finals at the Ulster 9 County Boy, Girl 1,2,3 Championships in Derry at the weekend.

Raphoe ABC’s Rian Patton, Gareth Doyle of Dunree and David Tennyson from Dungloe Boxing Club were victorious in their finals at the Shantallow Community Centre.

Patton beat Torin Manning from Ormeau Road on a 3-2 split decision in the Boy 3 36kgs final. Patton overcame Tyler Donaghy (St John’s) in his semi-final on Saturday.

Doyle saw off Sean Smyth Fryers of Corpus Christi in the Boy 1 35kgs final. The bout was stopped in the second round with on-form Doyle firmly in command of the bout. In the semi-final, Doyle defeated Eddie Reilly from Oakleaf ABC.

Tennyson took the Boy 2 48kgs final thanks to a split decision (3-2) win over Francis McCullagh (McCullaghs BC).

Raphoe ABC pair Rachel Harron (Girl 1, 55kgs) and Georgia May Doherty (Girl 2 41kgs) won titles via walkovers.

Taylor Parke of Raphoe ABC lost out to Conal Dunlop (St Paul’s) in the Boy 1 31kgs final.

Dungloe duo Leo O’Donnell and Jack Gallagher were beaten in semi-finals. O’Donnell lost to Lisburn’s Kevin Brannigan (Boy 2 46kgs) and Gallagher lost out to Joe Boyle of Clonard (Boy 3 48kgs).

