Maggie Farrelly will be the first female to referee a senior men's county final

Maggie Farrelly
Glenfin's Maggie Farrelly has been given the nod from the Cavan CCC to take charge of their county final replay - making her the first female referee ever to take charge of a senior men’s county final.
Farrelly, who is a native of Laragh, Co Cavan, will take charge of Gowna against Ramor United, with the sides having played out a 0-10 0-10 draw yesterday and the replay this coming Sunday at Kingspan Breffni Park.
