Winning Dr Maguire a dream come true for Kieran Tobin

Kieran Tobin was in dreamland after helping St Eunan's to a first Donegal SFC title in seven years.

Tobin is on his first year as a senior player, but has been instrumental as the Letterkenny side ended their wait by dethroning three-in-a-row chasing Naomh Conaill.

The 18-year-old kicked two points in a dominant St Eunan's performance.

“It's a phenomenal feeling," Tobin said.

“There is a bit of relief there to get over the line.”

Tobin watched from the stand a year ago as Naomh Conaill squeezed past St Eunan's after extra time in a semi-final. The previous year, Naomh Conaill also prevailed by the minimum in a semi-final.

Tobin said: 'This team has been a long time in coming and we were pipped by a point in the last two years.

'I'm only in my first year in the door, but I knew that there was a lot of hurt there. I was in the stand last year. That played on our mind.”

Earlier this year in the group phase, St Eunan's spurned a five-point lead against Kilcar, but they made sure they wouldn't be caught here.

Tobin said: “The Kilcar game played massively on our minds. We were five points up in that and we bottled it. There were a lot of questions marks but we answered them today.”

Eoin McGeehin bagged a first half goal to sent St Eunan's on their way to title number 15.

Tobin said “There was a lot of belief in us. We know if we believe in the game plan things will work out.

“A lot of people have put so much work into this. When you're underage and working up from Sunday morning academy, this is always the dream.”