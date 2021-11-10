Rooney fires LyIT freshers to another big win

The LyIT freshers before the game
Letterkenny Institute of Technology Freshers team posted their second big win in as many games.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 4-25
Ulster University, Jordanstown 0-4
Luke Barrett’s LyIT were dominant from start to finish in a 33-point win at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.
Last week, the Port Road scholars enjoyed a 14-point win over Queen’s.
And they followed it up in style on Wednesday evening.
Cian Rooney of Aodh Ruadh bagged a hat-trick for LyIT and Fionnan Coyle from Gaoth Dobhair netted the other goal.
LyIT: Daithi Roberts, Conal McDermott, Ferdia Doherty, Conor McGinty, Liam Carty, Eoin De Burca, Bannon Corrigan, Jack Alcorn, Fionnan Coyle, Daniel Gildea, Carlos O’Reilly, Conor Óg Deneghey, Cian Rooney, Keith Feely. Subs: Aaron O’Dowd, Daniel Ward, Luke Gallagher, Dylan Galligan, Adam Molloy, Darren Marley, Neil Francis Boyle, Conor Cannon, Daragh Mahon, Kevin McGettigan, Jack Gillespie.
