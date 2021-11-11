Here's the Donegal Democrat/Donegal Live SFC Team of the Championship

St Eunan's skipper Niall O'Donnell with the Dr Maguire Cup
St Eunan's put in an impressive showing to see off Naomh Conaill on a 1-11 to 0-4 scoreline on Sunday in the final of the Donegal SFC and the Letterkenny side are well represented on the Donegal Democrat/Donegal Live Team of the Championship.
Gillian Buckley, Investment Manager, Western Development Commission, Joleen Looney, co-founder & CCO and Karina Kelly, co-founder & CEO, Content Llama
Announcing the recipients of the €100,000 St. Patrick’s Festival x TikTok Creative Fund, awarded to ten community groups
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.