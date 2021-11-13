Man of the match performance of Caelan Doris against the All Blacks celebrated in Donegal

Caelan Doris of Ireland in action against Nepo Laulala of New Zealand during the Autumn Nations Series match
Caelan Doris was named as the man of the match this afternoon as Ireland defeated New Zealand for only the third time ever.
A trio of late penalties from Joey Carbery ultimately proved crucial following tries from native James Lowe, Rónan Kelleher and Doris in a 29-20 victory at the Aviva Stadium, following on from the Irish victories in Chicago in 2016 and in Dublin two years later.
Doris is a native of Lacken, Co Mayo, and lines out for Leinster. His grandfather Cornelius is from Lettermacaward and has cousins, the MacMahons, are from Fintown.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.