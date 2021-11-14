More glory for in-form Raphoe pair while Corey bags bronze in Malmö

Raphoe Badminton Club duo Cara Eaton and Kimberley Pearson continued their superb form.
The Raphoe pair won the under-15 girls doubles at the Munster Open in Limerick.
A week after winning silver medals at the National Championships in Lisburn, the Raphoe girls were at it again.
A 21-9 21-13 win over Ciara O’Shea and Amber Buchanan in the final confirmed the win for the Chloe Magee-coached girls.
They won silver in the girls doubles the previous week in Lisburn while Cara was also a silver medalist in the mixed doubles.
Their club mate Corey Chambers was a bronze medalist with the Irish team at the Swedish Youth Games in Malmö.
Chambers won two silvers at the recent Leinster Under-13 Open and was selected for the Irish team after that.
