WNL joy for Ciara Grant and Shelbourne after dramatic night in Dublin

Ciara Grant is celebrating Women’s National League glory after a dramatic final night on Saturday.
The Letterkenny woman played as Shelbourne overcame Wexford to clinch the title.
It was a night of high tension as the WNL drew to a close.
With Peamount United losing 5-2 at home to Galway having been 2-0 up, Shels - managed by Noel King - took advantage.
Jess Stapleton netted to give Shels the lead and Noelle Murray added a second from the penally spot.
Stapleton bagged her second of the night, but Kylie Murphy pulled a goal back to rise hopes of a Wexford comeback.
When Murphy nodded in a second for Wexford it was backs to the wall, but Shels held on.
Grant (28) joined Shels in 2020 having been with Sion Swifts in 2019 and she recently made a return to the Republic of Ireland senior squad.
