Late heartache as Donegal Schoolboys bow out of Kennedy Cup

The Donegal Schoolboys U14s.
Donegal Schoolboys League’s Under-14s bowed out of the SFAI Kennedy Cup after a quarter-final defeat by South Belfast Youth League on Saturday.
Donegal Schoolboys League 1
South Belfast Youth League 2
Donegal’s Eoghain McNeilis went close early on while Donegal goalkeeper Harry Pearson had to be alert on 19 minutes to keep the Belfast men at bat.
South Belfast hit the front in the 27th minute when Ciaran Boyle riffled home after Dhahi Rayes’ clearance fell into his path.
Seven minutes from the end, Donegal drew level. Tiarnan Callaghan released Kyle McLaughlin, who left two South Belfast players in his slipstream before finding Matthew McGeehan in the area. When McGeehan’s shot was parried, McLaughlin reacted to score from six yards.
The joy was short-lived, however, as Rudi Little popped up with a last-gasp winner.
