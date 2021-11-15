Watch: Liverpool legend congratulates his namesake Carragher and Finn Harps U-14's on cup success

Carragher Friel of Finn Harps, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's goal on Saturday and, inset, Jamie Carragher of Liverpool in 2005
Carragher Friel and his Finn Harps team were crowned Under-14 EA Sports National League of Ireland Cup champions following a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over 10-man Wexford FC in Athlone on Saturday afternoon.
The Ballybofey side were winners 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time in Athlone and one player on that team, Carragher, who scored his side's goal from the penalty spot, was named after Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. The now Sky Sports pundit sent on this congratulatory video to Carragher, who is from Letterkenny, and his teammates. Watch Jamie Carragher's video below
Co-founder and CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt Helen Nolan receiving the ‘Irish Social Enterprise of the Year 2019’ award at the prestigious Charity Impact Awards in the Mansion House, Dublin (10 December 20
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.