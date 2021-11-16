LyIT ladies denied as TU Dublin earn a point

LyIT who drew wit TU Dublin
Two quick fire goals in the second half denied the LyIT ladies another win on Tuesday afternoon.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology 3
Technological University Dublin 3
Johnny Baird’s team, who defeated DCU 11-0 in their opening game earlier this month, seemed on their way when they led 3-1 early in the second half.
LyIT fought back from a goal down to take command.
Tara O’Connor scored twice and Pauline O’Grady bagged the other as LyIT moved in front.
Howver, TU Dublin hit back to earn a share of the spoils.
