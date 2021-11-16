Drumkeen defeat Bonagee lift Colin Breslin Youth Cup

Drumkeen lifted Colin Breslin Youth Cup with a 2-1 win over Bonagee United in tonight's final.
Drumkeen United 2-1 Bonagee United
First half goals from Jack Patton and Mark Gordon had Drumkeen 2-0 up before a winder strike from Zak Breen midway through the second half got one back. Bonagee were reduced to 10 men in 75 but threw everything at Drumkeen in search of an equaliser but Drumkeen saw it out well to claim the cup.
