DV's Charity Ball GoFundMe Page to close at the weekend

Brendan Devenney and his wife Treasa at DV's Charity Ball in Letterkenny last Friday night
The GoFundMe Page set up by Brendan Devenney to help raise funds for the charities that will benefit from his charity ball held last Friday in Letterkenny will close at the weekend.
DV's Charity Ball in the Mount Errigal Hotel was sold out at the start of the month, with over 400 hundred tickets being purchased for the event. The three benefiting charities are Plan International, Focus Ireland, and Cancer Care West.
"I'm so grateful to everyone who bought a ticket, to people who made a donation through the GoFundMe Page, to the local businesses who were so generous with spot prizes, and to the many individuals who played their part behind the scenes to bring it all together," commented the former Donegal senior footballer who presents the weekly GAA podcast, The DL Debate, on Highland Radio.
"We are going to close the GoFundMe Page at the weekend, so there's still time for people to make a donation. I'm really looking forward to handing over the proceeds to the benefitting charities after what has been a hectic few weeks. The charity ball was a great success and was also a huge learning experience," he added.
To make a donation to the GoFundMe Page, follow the link here
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says one in six people have experienced Covid-like symptoms in the past week
Paul Diver said there is also a more relaxed attitude to the wearing of face masks by guests from Northern Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.