Search

18/11/2021

Donegal students to the fore as DCU win Second Year A football Championship final

Donegal students to the fore as DCU win Second Year A football Championship final

Johnny McGroddy from Downings was a goalscorer for DCU tonight

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal was well-represented on the victorious Dublin City University panel that won the Second Year A football Championship final against University of Limerick tonight.

DCU were comfortable winners at their own campus, on a 3-11 to 0-11 scoreline. The competition is essentially the Freshers, which wasn't played last year during the pandemic. 

Oisin Cannon from St Michael’s was goalkeeper, Jamie Grant of Termon played full-back, Kilcar’s Ryan McShane was right half-back with Seamus Óg Byrne from Killybegs centre-back.

Shane O’Donnell of St Eunan’s and Downings’ Johnny McGroddy - both of whom put in fantastic personal showings in their club sides’ respective victories in the Donegal SFC and JFC finals in the last fortnight - wore numbers 11 and 15. Joey Gillespie from Naomh Muire came off the substitutes’ bench.

McGroddy grabbed the first goal of the game with Sligo’s Red Óg Murphy also netting in the first half, before a second half goal from Seamus Óg Byrne.

DCU: Oisin Cannon; Conor Tyrell, Jamie Grant, Ronan Grimes; Ryan McShane, Seamus Byrne (1-0), Killian Murphy; Matthew Costello, Red Óg Murphy (1-4, 1f); Niall Smullen, Shane O’Donnell, Jack Barrett; Sean Jones (0-3, 3f), Jack Bryant (0-2), Johnny McGroody (1-2).

Subs: Sean Horkan, Joey Gillespie, Kyle Connolly, Cian O’Connell, Fionn Holland, Ross Bolger, Aodhan Brennan.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media