Donegal students to the fore as DCU win Second Year A football Championship final

Johnny McGroddy from Downings was a goalscorer for DCU tonight
Donegal was well-represented on the victorious Dublin City University panel that won the Second Year A football Championship final against University of Limerick tonight.
DCU were comfortable winners at their own campus, on a 3-11 to 0-11 scoreline. The competition is essentially the Freshers, which wasn't played last year during the pandemic.
Oisin Cannon from St Michael’s was goalkeeper, Jamie Grant of Termon played full-back, Kilcar’s Ryan McShane was right half-back with Seamus Óg Byrne from Killybegs centre-back.
Shane O’Donnell of St Eunan’s and Downings’ Johnny McGroddy - both of whom put in fantastic personal showings in their club sides’ respective victories in the Donegal SFC and JFC finals in the last fortnight - wore numbers 11 and 15. Joey Gillespie from Naomh Muire came off the substitutes’ bench.
McGroddy grabbed the first goal of the game with Sligo’s Red Óg Murphy also netting in the first half, before a second half goal from Seamus Óg Byrne.
DCU: Oisin Cannon; Conor Tyrell, Jamie Grant, Ronan Grimes; Ryan McShane, Seamus Byrne (1-0), Killian Murphy; Matthew Costello, Red Óg Murphy (1-4, 1f); Niall Smullen, Shane O’Donnell, Jack Barrett; Sean Jones (0-3, 3f), Jack Bryant (0-2), Johnny McGroody (1-2).
Subs: Sean Horkan, Joey Gillespie, Kyle Connolly, Cian O’Connell, Fionn Holland, Ross Bolger, Aodhan Brennan.
